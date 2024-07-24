Many New York Fishing Records Broken After 220 Pound Fish Found

A record fishing summer continues in New York State after a fish measuring 6 feet and weighing 220 pounds was caught in the Hudson River.

The New York State DEC says another fishing record was set.

DEC Announces 12-Pound, 6-Ounce Largemouth Bass Breaks 37-Year-Old State Record

DEC DEC loading...

The DEC announced this week that a new state record for largemouth bass was set. On July 11, James Britenbaugh of Pennsylvania reeled in the record-breaking 12-pound, 6-ounce largemouth bass from Cayuga Lake, Cayuga County.

Britenbaugh was practicing for an upcoming bass tournament, officials say. The record-breaking catch breaks the record set 37 years ago. The previous record was set in 1987 from Buckhorn Lake, Otsego County.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Britenbaugh's largemouth bass broke the record by one pound and two ounces.

“It’s no secret that New York has the best bass fishing opportunities in the country and Mr. Britenbaugh’s incredible fish certainly confirms that,” Interim Commissioner Mahar said.

Massive Fish: Weighing 220 Pounds Caught in Hudson River

Last month we reported on a massive fish that weighs over 220 pounds was caught in the Hudson River.

“From the Hudson River to the St. Lawrence River, Lake George to Chautauqua Lake, New York waterways support strong, healthy fish populations and provide world-class fishing opportunities for anglers of every level,” Mahar said.

15-Pound, 14-Ounce Longnose Gar Breaks New York State Fishing Record

Another state fishing record was set last month. On June 21, 2024. Chuck Zimmerman of Hilton, Monroe County, reeled in a 15-pound, 14-ounce longnose gar from Butterfield Lake in Jefferson County.

DEC DEC loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Zimmerman used a topwater swimbait to reel in the massive fish that broke a 2018 record by one pound and four ounces.

Enormous Blue Crab Smashes New York State Record

Also in June, the New York State DEC confirmed there's a new state record for blue crab.

DEC DEC loading...

Recreational crabber Marc Zaluski of Water Mill, New York captured a crap in a crab pot set in Peconic Bay on May 25, 2024. This blue crab measured 8 3/16 inches, spine-to-spine.

Alligator Looking Fish That Nearly Killed Woman Lives In New York Have you ever encountered a fish like this?

10 Largest Fish Ever Caught in NY State Behold these 10 behemoths pulled out of New York state waters! Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Keep Reading: