Many Items Found Super Bowl Parties Across New York State May Kill

Trader Joe's is recalling several items that are tainted with an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

This week, Trader Joe's was involved in two massive recalls.

Items Sold At Trader Joe's, Costco, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Albertson’ Recalled

Trader Joe's Issues Massive Recall In New York State

On Thursday, the FDA announced Trader Joe’s is recalling several more products that are sold nationwide and manufactured by Rizo-López Foods.

Recalled products include all lots of the following products:

Reason For Trader Joe's Recall

Trader Joe's Opens Its First Store In New York City Getty Images loading...

All of the recalled products contain cotija cheese.

"The cheese used to make these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA states.

Trader Joe's decided to recall all of its products that were manufactured with cotija cheese after the Rio-Lopez Foods recalled was announced earlier this week.

What To Do If You Purchased Recalled Products In New York

