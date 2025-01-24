Many In New York May Soon Have A Hard Time Buying Junk Food

If some Republicans get their wish, it's going to be harder for many to purchase junk food in New York.

The goal is to keep you healthy.

White House May Soon Ban Junk Food Purchases With Food Stamps

Trump Administration Sets New Work Requirement Rules For Food Stamp Recipients Getty Images loading...

If House Republicans get their way, SNAP recipients will be banned from using food stamps for junk food.

If passed, the "Healthy SNAP Act" bans using food stamps to purchase candy, ice cream, soft drinks, prepared desserts like cakes, pies, cookies, and similar products, Fox News Reports.

"If someone wants to buy junk food on their own dime, that’s up to them. But what we’re saying is, don’t ask the taxpayer to pay for it and then also expect the taxpayer to pick up the tab for the resulting health consequences," Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla, who's leading the bill, told Fox.

Seven Republicans are backing the bill as co-sponsors.

New Study Ties Junk Food To Cancerous Tumors

In related news, a recent study connects junk food with cancer.

The study was conducted by the University of South Florida Health and Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute.

Scientists researched six dozen cancerous colon tumors and discovered a link between the tumors and ultra-processed foods, like junk food.

Researchers say people who live off junk food or other ultra-processed foods have a lower ability to heal from wounds due to inflammation and suppression of the immune system.

