Man Wanted In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley Sent To Jail

A wanted man with a "lengthy criminal record" was finally found and sent to jail.

On Thursday, detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office extradited 42-year-old Joseph Michael Flood of Port Jervis from the Morris County Jail in New Jersey and returned him to New York.

Hudson Valley Man Wanted In New York Arrested In New Jersey

Flood was arrested by the New Jersey State Police last week as a Fugitive from Justice.

Flood was scheduled to appear on December 23, 2023, for sentencing in Sullivan County Court when he "skipped town," police say.

In 2022, Flood hit a Sullivan County Sheriff’s detective's car, leading to what's described as a 25-mile chase.

He was later convicted of felony reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and unlawfully fleeing.

Also Wanted In Port Jervis, Wurtsboro

"Flood is also currently wanted by the New York State Police in Wurtsboro and the Port Jervis City Police on outstanding warrants," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated.

Flood was sent to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending sentencing on his original charges.

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff believes Flood’s “crime spree” and "lengthy criminal record" are good arguments for repealing bail reform.

