Man Walking On Busy Hudson Valley, New York Highway At Night Killed

Police are trying to figure out why a man was walking on a busy Hudson Valley highway in the middle of the night.

New York State Police is continuing to investigate an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley.

Overnight Fatal Crash Under Investigation In The Lower Hudson Valley

Police report that a person and an SUV were involved in the crash. It happened on Monday around 2 a.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 684 in the Town of North Salem, near mile marker 24.4.

Police responded to to busy highway in Westchester County for a report of a car-versus-pedestrian collision.

Man Walking On I-684 Fatally Hit By SUV

As of this writing, not much confirmed information has been released by the police.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a male was walking in the left lane of Interstate 684 when he was struck by a southbound vehicle," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

The man later died from his injuries. His name, age, or hometown have yet to be released. It's also unclear why he was walking on the highway early Monday morning, in pitch-black conditions.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the New York State Police Somers Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (914) 742-6057.

