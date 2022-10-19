Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant

One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley.

On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife.

Attempted Murder At Putnam County, New York Eatery

Google Google loading...

Officers arrived at the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast and found a large crowd outside the restaurant. Officers quickly located the victim, a 27-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck and stomach, police say.

Officers began first-aid until Brewster Ambulance arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Danbury Hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

Man Arrested for Attempted Murder At Brewster, Southeast, New York Restaurant

With the help of interviews and video surveillance, deputies and investigators from the Sheriff's Office determined the victim and suspect were engaged in a verbal dispute which quickly escalated into a physical encounter.

Google Google loading...

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Nestor Rodriguez from Danbury, Connecticut. The Danbury man is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

He was found later that day and taken into custody without incident, officials say. Rodriguez was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree and second-degree assault.

Man brandishing knife in a threatening manner. Kevin Brine loading...

Rodriguez was arraigned in the Town of Southeast Court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail on bail. Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Police, Carmel, and MTA Police Departments.

These 11 New York State Counties Have Most Registered Sex Offenders

Look For These Nasty Body Changes When Fall Arrives In New York State Have you noticed that when fall arrives, it also brings some annoying (and frankly gross) changes to your body?

New York State's Top 20 Attractions Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.