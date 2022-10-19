Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley.
On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife.
Attempted Murder At Putnam County, New York Eatery
Officers arrived at the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast and found a large crowd outside the restaurant. Officers quickly located the victim, a 27-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck and stomach, police say.
Officers began first-aid until Brewster Ambulance arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Danbury Hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder At Brewster, Southeast, New York Restaurant
With the help of interviews and video surveillance, deputies and investigators from the Sheriff's Office determined the victim and suspect were engaged in a verbal dispute which quickly escalated into a physical encounter.
Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Nestor Rodriguez from Danbury, Connecticut. The Danbury man is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times.
He was found later that day and taken into custody without incident, officials say. Rodriguez was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree and second-degree assault.
Rodriguez was arraigned in the Town of Southeast Court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail on bail. Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Police, Carmel, and MTA Police Departments.