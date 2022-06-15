Man Missing After Leaving Middletown, New York Rehab Facility

Officials searched the Hudson Valley for a man who went missing after leaving an Orange County rehab facility.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review post. This week, forest rangers searched and found a man who went missing in the wilderness in Orange County, New York.

"New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State," the DEC stated in a press release.

DEC Wilderness Search: Town of Wallkill, Orange County, New York

On Monday, June 6, DEC Forest Rangers were called to help in the search for a 26-year-old man in the wilderness in the Town of Wallkill.

The DEC did not clearly state where they searched in the Town of Wallkill for the 26-year-old. But, officials did confirm the 26-year-old man went missing after leaving a rehabilitation facility near Crystal Run Road in Middletown.

26-Year-Old Goes Missing After Leaving Middletown, New York Rehabilitation Facility

The DEC was told the unnamed 26-year-old's family was very concerned about his welfare after he left a rehab center near Crystal Run Road in Middletown.

Rangers Cowart, Jahn, and Parlier searched the area. A short time later, rangers found the 26-year-old in the woods. The man wasn't injured, according to the DEC.

DEC rangers walked him out of the woods and turned the 26-year-old over to Walkill Police.

