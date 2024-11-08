Man Killed At Hudson Valley, New York Park Suspect Still At Large

Police aren't releasing many details after a 50-year-old man was killed inside a park in the Hudson Valley.

The Poughkeepsie Police Department continues its investigation into a fatal stabbing in the city.

Homicide In City Of Poughkeepsie, New York

Google Google loading...

On Wednesday around 9:45 p.m., the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to a call requesting an emergency response to Pershing Avenue Park.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Police were told a man with a stab wound was in the park. Arriving officers from a 50-year-old white man bleeding from an apparent stabbing.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later. The victim's name hasn't been released and no one is in custody yet in connection with this incident.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Person Of Interest Developed, Name Not Released

Google Google loading...

Later Wednesday night, the investigation developed a person of interest, police.

The Poughkeepsie Detective Bureau is actively looking to speak with this person, but the police didn't release a name.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

"At this time the names of neither the victim nor the person of interest are being released pending positive identification of each," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release. "This investigation is ongoing, and the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is urging anyone with information related to this or other incidents to call the Tip Line at 845-451-7577."

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2024

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 11/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Keep Reading: