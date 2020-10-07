Man, Dog Fatally Struck By Train in Hudson Valley

A man and his dog were killed by an oncoming train in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Oct. 6 around 12:40 p.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department responded to the area of South Water Street and Renwick Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a train.

Upon arriving on the scene, police found a man and his K9 companion who were dead, according to the City of Newburgh Police Department. It's unclear why the man was walking his dog on or near the train tracks in the City of Newburgh.

No further information including the identity of the deceased man has been released by authorities as of this writing.

"This is an active investigation and City of Newburgh Police request anyone that might have witnessed the incident to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at (845)569-7509," City of Newburgh Police Department said in a press release.

Read More From Hudson Valley Post