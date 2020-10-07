Update: Woman Strikes Plane While Skydiving in Hudson Valley

More information was learned about a skydiver who hit an aircraft in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday around 3 p.m., Ulster County Fire/Rescue Incidents reported on its Facebook page a person was hit by aircraft while skydiving near Skydive The Ranch on Sand Hill Road in Gardiner.

Hudson Valley Post reached out to New York State Police out of Troop K and learned the skydiver landed on a plane that was on the ground. The skydiver suffered what's described as a non-life-threatening leg injury.

"A skydiver landed on a plane on the ground and injured their leg. Nothing life-threatening," New York State Police Troop F Public Information Officer Steven V. Nevel told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Police later announced that 24-year-old Kristin Silva of Connecticut, a parachute student, collided with a Freefall Express aircraft when making her final approach to land on the runway at Skydive the Ranch in the town of Gardiner.

Silva landed on the left-wing of the aircraft, subsequently causing the lower left leg to collide with the propeller, police say. Her parachute then became entangled in the propeller causing her to dangle from the wing. She was cut down by witnesses. Silva was conscious and alert. She suffered a deep laceration to the lower left calf and a laceration to the chin. She was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York State Police.

Hudson Valley Post also reached out to Skydive The Ranch for comment but was told no one would comment on the situation at this time. It remains unclear how the skydiver landed on the aircraft.

Two skydivers lost their lives this summer at Skydive The Ranch.

On June 28, William McCartin, 40 of New York City boarded an airplane at the Skydive the Ranch and fatally landed in the parking lot of the Gardiner Fire Department.

McCartin had a parachute on when he jumped from the plane but landed without one, police say.

Just a few days later, on July 5, 41-year-old David H.Richardson of Gardiner was killed when he attempted to make what police describe as a "swoop landing" and he landed at a high rate of speed at Skydive The Ranch.