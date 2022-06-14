Man Arrested After Found Passed Out at Lagrange, NY ShopRite

A Dutchess County man was found slumped over his steering wheel outside ShopRite, police say.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County, New York announced an East Fishkill man was arrested outside the ShopRite in the Town of Lagrange. Police allege the Dutchess County man was found slumped over the steering wheel in his car. He allegedly drove to the supermarket impaired by drugs and was allegedly found in possession of drugs.

East Fishkill, New York Man Arrested in Town of Lagrange, Dutchess County

On Friday, June 10, 2022, the New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested 48-year-old Ronald J. Corbin, age 48, of East Fishkill, New York. Corbin was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Dutchess County, New York Man Found With Cocaine, Oxycodone Outside Dutchess County Supermarket

New York State Police allege the 48-year-old man was to be in possession of approximately 3.8 grams of cocaine and 1.6 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride pills.

New York State Police Responded To Man Passed Out in Car Outside Lagrange, New York ShopRite

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, New York State Police troopers were called to the ShopRite of LaGrangeville on Route 82 for a male slumped over his vehicle’s steering wheel.

The investigation determined Corbin was passed out in his Chevrolet Silverado because he was under the influence of drugs, police say.

A further investigation found Corbin to also be in possession of drugs, according to New York State Police.

Corbin was arrested and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Lagrange Court.

