Real Reason For Spike In Police Tickets In The Hudson Valley

Tickets surged by nearly 100 percent in just one month. Find out which major highways are being targeted by state troopers.

The Westchester County DA's Office is revealing results of its first District Attorney's Safer Highways initiative, also known as DASH.

Police Crack Down On Dangerous Driving On I-684, Sprain Brook Parkway In Westchester County

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Throughout February, police cracked down on "dangerous driving" on the Sprain Brook Parkway and I-684 in Westchester County. The goal was to restore "a culture of responsibility on the roadways."

Highlights from DASH include:

12 felony arrests (up from 0 during the prior month)

18 misdemeanor arrests (up from 3 during the prior month)

4 DWI arrests

16 cars impounded

2 firearms recovered

269 grams of cocaine recovered

59 grams of heroin were recovered

“Like you all, I have seen the complete deterioration of driving etiquette that has taken root during the pandemic: motorists cutting you off for no reason or drag racing on narrow-lane highways. Taking your children to school or making a trip to the grocery store should not involve this sort of constant peril," Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace stated.

92 Percent More Tickets Issued By New York State Police

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Cacace also confirmed that, month over month, New York State Police issued 92 percent more vehicle and traffic law citations in February 2026.

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Police cracked down even harder on the Sprain Brook Parkway. Because of the narrow lanes, reckless driving is even more dangerous, officials say.

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Enforcement on the Sprain Brook surged by 280 percent month over month, officials say.

“The dramatic surge in enforcement in February is a testament to the success of DASH, which aimed to crack down on the most dangerous driving that puts all our lives at risk," Cacace added. "We will continue to explore our options for future enforcement surges as the needs of the Westchester community dictate.

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