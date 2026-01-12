Beloved Retailer Closing More Stores: New York Included

Despite recent growth, Macy’s just confirmed another wave of closures. See which hometowns are losing theirs.

Macy's is closing over a dozen more stores across the country.

Macy's Closing More Stores After Reporting Growth

The department store chain announced over the weekend it's closing 14 stores in the U.S.

The 12 states affected by the closures include California, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.

Full List Of Closing Locations

Axios was first to report on the closings. Macy's then confirmed the closures to USA Today. Below is the full list.

New York

Amherst: Boulevard Mall, 1255 Niagara Falls Boulevard

New Jersey

Livingston: Livingston Mall, 112 Eisenhower Parkway

Ramsey: Interstate Shopping Center, 225 Interstate Shopping Center

Pennsylvania

Tarentum: Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, 100 Pittsburgh Mills Circle

California

La Mesa: Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive

Tracy: West Valley Mall, 3400 Naglee Road

Georgia

Atlanta: Northlake Mall, 4880 Briarcliff Road NE

Maryland

Glen Burnie: Marley Station, 7900 Ritchie Highway

Michigan

Grandville: Rivertown Crossings, 3850 Rivertown Parkway SW

Minnesota

Saint Cloud: Crossroads Center, 4101 West Division Street

New Hampshire

Newington: Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road

North Carolina

Raleigh: Triangle Town Center, 3801 Sumner Boulevard

Texas

Corpus Christi: La Palmera, 5488 South Padre Island Drive

Washington

Tukwila: Budget House Clearance, 17855 Southcenter Parkway

Closing dates haven't been announced. But most are expected to close during the first three months of 2026.

Closures Come After Growth

The closures come as a bit of a shock to experts. That's because CEO Tony Spring reported sales momentum just last month.

"We are seeing customers respond through strong performance in our go-forward business, record Net Promoter Scores, and improved results over the first three quarters. These signals reinforce that the Bold New Chapter is delivering measurable progress," he stated.

