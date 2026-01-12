Beloved Retailer Closing More Stores: New York Included

Beloved Retailer Closing More Stores: New York Included

Getty Images

Despite recent growth, Macy’s just confirmed another wave of closures. See which hometowns are losing theirs.

Macy's is closing over a dozen more stores across the country.

Macy's Closing More Stores After Reporting Growth

Getty Images
loading...

The department store chain announced over the weekend it's closing 14 stores in the U.S.

The 12 states affected by the closures include California, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.

Full List Of Closing Locations

Axios was first to report on the closings. Macy's then confirmed the closures to USA Today. Below is the full list.

New York

  • Amherst: Boulevard Mall, 1255 Niagara Falls Boulevard

New Jersey

  • Livingston: Livingston Mall, 112 Eisenhower Parkway
    Ramsey: Interstate Shopping Center, 225 Interstate Shopping Center

Pennsylvania

  • Tarentum: Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, 100 Pittsburgh Mills Circle

California 

  • La Mesa: Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive
    Tracy: West Valley Mall, 3400 Naglee Road

Georgia 

  • Atlanta: Northlake Mall, 4880 Briarcliff Road NE

Maryland 

  • Glen Burnie: Marley Station, 7900 Ritchie Highway

Michigan 

  • Grandville: Rivertown Crossings, 3850 Rivertown Parkway SW

Minnesota 

  • Saint Cloud: Crossroads Center, 4101 West Division Street

New Hampshire

  • Newington: Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road

North Carolina

  • Raleigh: Triangle Town Center, 3801 Sumner Boulevard
Getty Images
loading...

Texas 

  • Corpus Christi: La Palmera, 5488 South Padre Island Drive

Washington

  • Tukwila: Budget House Clearance, 17855 Southcenter Parkway

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Closing dates haven't been announced. But most are expected to close during the first three months of 2026.

Ban: These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York

Closures Come After Growth

Getty Images
loading...

The closures come as a bit of a shock to experts. That's because CEO Tony Spring reported sales momentum just last month. 

 

 

Follow Us on Nextdoor

"We are seeing customers respond through strong performance in our go-forward business, record Net Promoter Scores, and improved results over the first three quarters. These signals reinforce that the Bold New Chapter is delivering measurable progress," he stated.

Keep Reading:

New York Businesses That Closed in 2026

New York Businesses That Closed in 2026

Take a look at the New York businesses that have closed in 2026.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

New York Businesses That Closed in 2025

New York Businesses That Closed in 2025

Several restaurants, bars, and businesses closed in Central and Upstate New York in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

The 50 Most Hackable PIN Numbers in New York

The 50 Most Hackable PIN Numbers in New York

The 50 most commonly used PIN numbers for both ATMs and smart devices as determined by ABC News.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post