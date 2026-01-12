Beloved Retailer Closing More Stores: New York Included
Despite recent growth, Macy’s just confirmed another wave of closures. See which hometowns are losing theirs.
Macy's is closing over a dozen more stores across the country.
Macy's Closing More Stores After Reporting Growth
The department store chain announced over the weekend it's closing 14 stores in the U.S.
The 12 states affected by the closures include California, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.
Full List Of Closing Locations
Axios was first to report on the closings. Macy's then confirmed the closures to USA Today. Below is the full list.
New York
- Amherst: Boulevard Mall, 1255 Niagara Falls Boulevard
New Jersey
- Livingston: Livingston Mall, 112 Eisenhower Parkway
Ramsey: Interstate Shopping Center, 225 Interstate Shopping Center
Pennsylvania
- Tarentum: Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, 100 Pittsburgh Mills Circle
California
- La Mesa: Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive
Tracy: West Valley Mall, 3400 Naglee Road
Georgia
- Atlanta: Northlake Mall, 4880 Briarcliff Road NE
Maryland
- Glen Burnie: Marley Station, 7900 Ritchie Highway
Michigan
- Grandville: Rivertown Crossings, 3850 Rivertown Parkway SW
Minnesota
- Saint Cloud: Crossroads Center, 4101 West Division Street
New Hampshire
- Newington: Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road
North Carolina
- Raleigh: Triangle Town Center, 3801 Sumner Boulevard
Texas
- Corpus Christi: La Palmera, 5488 South Padre Island Drive
Washington
- Tukwila: Budget House Clearance, 17855 Southcenter Parkway
Closing dates haven't been announced. But most are expected to close during the first three months of 2026.
Ban: These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York
Closures Come After Growth
The closures come as a bit of a shock to experts. That's because CEO Tony Spring reported sales momentum just last month.
"We are seeing customers respond through strong performance in our go-forward business, record Net Promoter Scores, and improved results over the first three quarters. These signals reinforce that the Bold New Chapter is delivering measurable progress," he stated.
