‘Fireballs’ Will Drop From The Sky In New York State This Week

One of the oldest meteor showers in the world is expected to "spectacular fireballs" and "shooting stars" to the sky above New York State.

The Lyrids meteor shower is one of the oldest meteor showers in the world. They have been observed for 2,700 years with the first recorded sighting in China in 687 BC, according to NASA.

"The Lyrids are known for their fast and bright meteors," NASA states. "Lyrids can surprise watchers with as many as 100 meteors seen per hour. In general, 10-20 Lyrid meteors can be seen per hour during their peak."

Lyrids Meteor Shower To Peak In New York State This Week

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Viewing Tips In New York State

NASA reports the Lyrids are best viewed during the nighttime hours, after moonset and before dawn.

NASA also offered the following viewing tips:

"Find an area well away from city lights or street lights. Come prepared with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair. Lie flat on your back with your feet facing east and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse," NASA states.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!