Lower Hudson Valley Man Murdered Boss After Getting Fired

A Lower Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the "cold-blooded assassination" of his boss.

On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced that 61-year-old Gerard O’Sullivan of New City was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for the murder of Noe Hamer.

Hamer, 42, was shot and killed by O’Sullivan, on February 6, 2020, at the T.J. McGowan’s Funeral Home in Haverstraw.

O’Sullivan pleaded guilty to murder in November 2020. On February 6, 2020, O’Sullivan, then an employee of T.J. McGowan’s Funeral Home, was called into his supervisor’s office at the Garnerville site. His supervisor, Hamer, informed him that he was being terminated from employment, officials say.

Later that evening, Hamer went to the T.J. McGowan’s Funeral Home Haverstraw location. As Hamer pulled his car into the back parking lot of the funeral home O'Sullivan approached Hamer’s car and started shooting at him as Hamer sat in his car.

"What was described in court today was this act was a cold-blooded assassination. This murder occurred because the defendant followed Noe from one job site to another. O’Sullivan knew the Noe Hamer didn’t have the physical ability to evade his murderer," Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh said in a press release. "My office requested 25 years to life for sentencing. We can only hope that Noe’s family and friends find closure from this horrific crime.”

