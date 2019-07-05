Lower Hudson Valley 9/11 Therapy Dog Missing After Fireworks
A 9/11 first responder from the Hudson Valley is asking for help after her therapy dog got scared off by fireworks and ran away.
Paulina Santos told NBC 4 her golden retriever Rocky fled his Yonkers home "in an instant" after hearing fireworks. Santos was watering her garden when the fireworks went off which spooked her beloved therapy dog.
Santos is a nurse who responded to ground zero following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Rocky, who is around 5-years-old, is her therapy dog.
"Having my dog was a way to heal myself," she told NBC 4.
Santos lives near McLean Avenue in Yonkers. Rocky was last seen near Hillview Avenue and Kimball Avenue, ABC 7 reports.
According to CBS 2, anyone who thinks they have seen Rocky or knows where he is, you can call the family at 914-888-4060.
You can see more photos of the dog by CLICKING HERE.
