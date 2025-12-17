Lottery Numbers Most Overdue For Jackpot Wins In New York State

When it comes to winners, New York State is the best state for lottery players. We learned the numbers most overdue for a big win and the luckiest numbers when playing Mega Millions or Powerball.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, officials say.

New York Is The "Best State" For Mega Millions, Powerball Winners

However, if you play in the Empire State, you might have some extra luck.

Lucky.me analyzed lottery data dating back to 1997 to determine New York is the "best state for Mega Millions winners."

Lucky.me tells Hudson Valley Post, that New York State has 14 Mega Millions wins in the past decade, more than any state.

When it comes to Powerball and Mega Millions, since 2003, New York has had 35 combined wins between Mega Millions and Powerball.

What numbers should you play?

Canva CanvaBelow are the numbers most overdue for a big win and the lottery numbers Americans have won big on most often for both the Mega Millions and Powerball. loading...

Mega Millions Lottery Numbers Most Overdue For Big Win

Powerball Lottery Numbers Most Overdue For Jackpot Win

Mega Million Numbers That Win Big Most Often

Powerball Numbers That Win Big Most Often

Keep these numbers and probabilities in mind the next time you pick out numbers for the Mega Millions and Powerball. Good luck!

