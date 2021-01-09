Local Non Profit Organization Hosts Shoe Drive

Its official, the holidays are over with and were in this limbo of what to do now. Today is most likely the majority of folk’s first day back to work. It seems as if were looking for a schedule to get us onto the right track for 2021. Even though the holidays have ended, our generosity and kindness can continue to shine throughout the year. Do you have items that you could donate to help those in need? A local organization called Gifted Children, is hosting a shoe drive here in the Hudson Valley. Go through your closets, bins and ask around for any shoes that could be donated. They are looking for used, gently worn or brand new shoes. By donating this needed item, you would be helping those out in our community.

Gifted Children Inc. has a location here in the Hudson Valley, based in Middletown. They are a sensory based operation that specializes in therapeutic, educational, recreational services to children and families. They allow children to play and learn along with exploring their options as well. Gifted Children Inc. takes pride in their experienced and trained teachers and staff. They aim to help children reach their greatest level of potential at their locations. If you know of any students that would like to register for the Middletown location, they can do so online at www.giftedchildreninc.com

Starting January 4, 2021 until March 1, 2021, you can drop off these donations to the following location below.

2917 State Route 17K Middletown, NY 10941

giftedchildreninc@gmail.com

845 200 8552

Will you be making a donation to this cause?