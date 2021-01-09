Here’s What the Hudson Valley is Done Pretending to Like

Some of these are spot on!

As we start up a new year (Happy New Year...LOL) it's just about that time for us all to take a good look in the mirror and stop fooling ourselves and everyone else and be honest about how we truly feel.

Yes that may be a hard thing for some of us to do, but I promise after you do it, you'll feel extraordinary. To get you started head in front of a mirror and ask yourself this question, "It's 2021, can we stop pretending that we like_______!"

We asked that same question on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show, the Wolf Facebook page and through our Wolf app and some of the responses we got had to be shared.