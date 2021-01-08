Take a Sneak Peek at Mix N Mac in Wappingers Falls

It's no secret that 2020 has been hard on small local businesses around the US. So when a new business opens its doors as we continue to live through the Coronavirus pandemic, we have to check it out.

Mix N Mac, with its original location in Middletown, is just about ready to open its second location in Wappingers Falls. Owners Michele and Jason kindly invited us in for a sneak peek at the new building and its menu.

My palet will be forever changed.

Mix N Mac in Wappingers Falls (1557 U.S Route 9, right next to Starbuck) will be opening their doors a little earlier than expected. There will be a soft opening this weekend with takeout available.

If you love mac and cheese, Mix N Mac will blow your mind.

Ready to get baked? Check out some of their mac and cheese, cheesy goodness: