WEEKEND WEATHER: Calm Weather Is On the Way

The week started off with snow across the Hudson Valley, as the area saw anywhere from a few to several inches late Sunday night. It didn't stay on the ground long however, as warmer temps quickly melted away most of the snow over the next few days. This set up the weather pattern that would persist for the remainder of the week, and it looks the Hudson Valley will stay that way as we head into the weekend.

Highs Friday will be in the 30s, under mostly sunny skies. Lows Friday night will be cold, with temperatures dipping to near 20. Saturday will continue the sunny weather across the region, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows overnight will once again be in the 20s.

Sunday looks like more of the same, with highs again in the mid to upper 30s and light winds. Lows Sunday night will be near 20. Clouds will begin to roll in by Monday, as highs will stay in the 30s. Some meteorologists had been tracking a potential storm that could have affected the Hudson Valley and surrounding area by the middle of next week, though forecasts are now calling for any precipitation to stay south of here.

But while the weekend forecast is calling for calm weather to remain for the immediate future, some longer range forecasts are saying things could change as we head towards the end of the month. A split in the Polar Vortex could bring frigid Arctic-like weather and the chance for snow in the coming weeks to the Hudson Valley. It is still too early to tell, but some forecasters are saying the current pattern could drastically change pretty soon.