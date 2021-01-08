15 Insane Orange County Choppers Artifacts You Can Bid On And Own

You can be the proud owner of a piece of Orange County Choppers history for just pennies on the dollar.

As we announced last month, Paul Sr. is closing up the Orange County Choppers headquarters in Newburgh and moving to Florida. And I guess the saying is true, you really can't take it with you.

Instead of packing up decades of memories and equipment, Paul Sr. is auctioning off almost everything at the shop. A.J. Willner Auctions has hundreds of items on their website that you can bid on, including some insane one-of-a-kind custom pieces.