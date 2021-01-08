TV Shows and Movies That Mention or Show Off the Hudson Valley

Here are all of the shows and movies we have so far. Did we miss any?

For the last few years we've noticed a huge increase in the amount of shows and movies that have filmed here in the Hudson Valley. Can we blame them? I mean we all live in one of the most beautiful places, right?

If you're looking to impress your family or friends with Hudson Valley knowledge or need a list of movie or TV show suggestions to watch while stuck at home, we've got you covered with shows filmed in places like Red Hook, Kingston, Kerhonkson and mentions of places like Poughkeepsie, Monticello and more.

We broke our lists into to two with mentions first, followed by shows or movies that were filmed in our backyard. (Every mention on our lists have been submitted from fans of the radio show)

MENTIONS

Friends (TV)

Bones (TV)

Law & Order SVU (TV)

Blue Bloods (TV)

Dodgeball (movie...something about a team from Poughkeepsie)

Seinfeld (TV)

Bewitched (TV)

Sopranos (TV)

How I Met Your Mother (TV)

King of Queens (TV)

Facts of Life (TV)

French Connection (Movie...Did you ever pick your feet in Poughkeepsie?)

Dirty Dancing

SCENERY

Godfather (movie...thanks Jess)

A Quiet Place (movie)

Die Hard (movie)

Sopranos (TV)

Dawson's Creek (TV)

This I Know is True (TV)

Nobody's Fool (movie)

Upload (TV)

Christmas Camp (movie)

Secret to my Success (movie)

Dirty Dancing (movie)

Peace Love and Misunderstanding (movie)

We are continuing to add to these great lists everyday, so if you have a movie or TV show that needs to be included, you can text us your suggestion through the Wolf mobile app. We will update the lists each day. Happy watching.