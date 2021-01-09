$26 Pet Check-ups this Sunday

Welcome to 2021. Hopefully a better year than 2020. A good way to start the new year is with good health for you and your family, and that includes your pets. Of course taking care of your pet costs money, and it’s been a hard year for most people. This weekend, you’ll be able to take care of your pet’s health for a great price.

Catskill Veterinary Services, PLLC, Besties Animal Rescue and Pets Alive are teaming up to bring low cost wellness exams with rabies vaccines to the local community this Sunday, Jan. 10, from 10AM - 3PM at the Maybrook VFW Post 2064 on 209 Main Street. All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in secure cat carriers. Payment will be due at the time of services and both cash or credit card will be accepted. W The exam and the vaccine will be only $26 for both cats and dogs.

Additional services and vaccinations will be available with the wellness exam. You can go to the registration page to see a list of services and prices, and to register. All COVID safety guidelines will be followed. You must social distance and masks will be required for this event.

The Pets Alive Pet Chow Pantry will have both dog and cat dry food available for those families in need and you do not need to register to pick up food. Food will be available while supplies last. For more information about the low cost wellness exams and the Pet Chow Pantry, visit the event facebook page.