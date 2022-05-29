Our Pet of The Week is Practically Perfect in Every Way

Meet the Ace of Pets Alive, the amazing two-year-old Fez! He came to the shelter as a stray earlier this year and has made himself right at home. Fez is a fun, active, and an extremely good-looking guy! There isn’t a soul that’s met him and not fallen for him! He’s dog-friendly, cat-friendly, kid-friendly- there's nobody that Fez doesn’t like! He also loves to go on long walks, and playing with his toys, especially his ball!

In addition to his amazing personality, Fez is a really smart guy! He already knows some commands, like sit, down, paw, and is ready to learn even more. He is the perfect companion for all types of families! Is he the missing piece in your forever home?

If you think Fez is the one, he's available for adoption from Pets Alive! Located on 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. For questions about Fez, contact them at adoptions@petsalive.org or 845-386-9738. You can also fill out an online application and the dog adoption team will schedule an appointment for you to meet Fez!