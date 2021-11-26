Not So ‘Killer’ Queen Needs a Purr-fect Home!

Though she’s not a kitten anymore, Queen is still looking for her fur-ever home!

Queen is an easy-going lady who loves good company and good food. While she may be independent, she is also very laid-back, and loves to make friends, including the many feline friends she has made in the Woods Room during her years at Pets Alive.

Queen is 11 years old, and has been at Pets Alive for years. Before she was welcomed at Pets Alive, she was a transfer from another local animal shelter.

A nice, quiet and loving home would be the perfect fit for Queen. Because of how long she’s been at Pets Alive it might take her some time to get used to the new environment. But, if you give her the chance, you won’t regret it!

If you think Queen would be a great fit in your home, fill out an application here and the team at Pets Alive will reach out and set up a meeting.

Pets Alive is located at 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. You can contact Pets Alive to inquire about Queen or any other animals for adoption by emailing adoptions@petsalive.org or calling 845-386-9738.