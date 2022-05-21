Get A Taste of Luxury with our Royal Pet of The Week

All hail the Queen! Meet our royal Pet of the Week Cleopatra! She was brought to Pets Alive in January as a one-year-old stray. When she came to the shelter, she had a little surprise – she was pregnant! She was given to a foster family, and a week later she safely gave birth to 4 kittens! She was such a great mother, and all of her kittens have recently been adopted! Now it’s time for Cleopatra to find a forever home of her own!

Cleopatra is a very gorgeous girl! She like being the center of attention, and wants to be the one and only pet you give your love to. She's a very sweet cat who loves cuddles and pets! She also has a really goofy side, because instead of running on her cat exercise wheel, she would rather sleep on it! It’s her favorite spot to take a rest after a fun day! This queen would love to live in the lap of luxury in a new home! Is she the perfect match for you?

Cleopatra is available for adoption from Pets Alive, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. For questions about Cleopatra, contact them at adoptions@petsalive.org or 845-386-9738. You can also fill out an online application and the cat adoption team will schedule an appointment for you to meet her!