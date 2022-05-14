Get to Know our Cool and Mysterious Pet of the Week

There’s a new kid on the block! Meet four-year-old Felix the cat! We actually don’t know much about Felix's past, as he popped up out of nowhere! One day last month, as the Pets Alive Cat Caretaker team was going to work in the morning, they found a new cat carrier by the door. Inside it was a confused Felix! Next to him were some of his favorite things, like his scratching post, crinkle tunnel, and a bag of cat food. The Pets Alive team brought him inside and made him feel right at home.

Despite his circumstances, Felix is really enjoying his time at the shelter! Even in the short time that he’s been there he's made the staff fall madly in love with him! He is a very cuddly and affectionate cat and can steal anyone's heart instantly! He likes to play with his toys and doesn’t mind hanging out with other cats too! This friendly boy is a real bundle of joy. While he is having fun during his stay at Pets Alive, Felix is ready to go to his new forever home with his forever family. Could it be yours?

Want to learn more about Felix? He is available for adoption from Pets Alive, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. For questions about Felix, contact them at adoptions@petsalive.org or 845-386-9738. You can also fill out an online application and the cat adoption team will schedule an appointment for you to meet Felix!