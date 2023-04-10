Cat Scheduled to be Euthanized Saved in Dutchess County

After almost being euthanized because of a "ridiculous" reason a Hudson Valley cat is now up for adoption.

Lulu's Story

Back in December of 2023, a 13-year-old Himalayan cat named Lulu was brought into a local veterinarian’s office to be euthanized because it was reported that she was urinating outside of her litter box. Before Lulu was scheduled to be euthanized the vet contacted the Dutchess County SPCA to consult and see if they agreed that the diagnosis for euthanization was incorrect or not.

Valid Reason for Euthazation?

After consulting together the vet and the DCSPCA both agreed that the urinating issue Lulu was experiencing was NOT a reason to euthanize her according to News 10 and once they took her back to the shelter in Hyde Park they were able to properly diagnose her. Once they examined Lulu they discovered that she had urinary crystals and that is why she wasn’t using the litter box. Lulu's condition was easily treated with a special diet according to the DCSPCA.

Why Euthanization?

The Dutchess County SPCA Executive Director Lynne Meloccaro told News 10 that euthanasia literally translates to a "good death", meaning it should be something that's considered if the pet is suffering and won't be able to recover from whatever is ailing them. Obviously, that wasn't the case with Lulu. Meloccaro also said, "Although it is a pet parent’s personal decision about when to euthanize their pet, at DCSPCA we believe the only ethical way to proceed is to determine with a veterinarian’s input that the animal can no longer experience the Five Freedoms that are the bedrock of an animal’s quality of life".

Pets Five Freedoms

The DCSPCA explained that the 5 freedoms are:

Freedom from hunger and thirst

Freedom from discomfort

Freedom from pain, injury, or disease

Freedom to express normal behavior

Freedom from fear and distress

Euthanasia Can be a Valuable Tool

In some cases, euthanasia is a tool that can stop a pet from suffering after all other options have been explored, "If an animal is so sick or so behaviorally challenged that they can no longer, in essence, be a dog or a cat, then euthanasia is a valuable tool for their relief," said Meloccaro.

Pets Available at Dutchess County SPCA

If you are interested in adopting Lulu or any of the pets available check out the DCSPCA online here.

