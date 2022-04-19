I am a sucker for a good flea market and when you throw in a good cause, I can't possibly resist. I mean come on it is a perfect combination. Great stuff at great prices and the money helps out something you care about. Add in refreshments and you have me standing in line to get in.

So where can you shop for a deal and help out some innocent souls who need a good home? The Ulster County SPCA's Annual Garden Party and Flea Market! They are promising lots of vendors - plenty to choose from for you and if you are in need of a gift for Mom.

Fundraiser for Hudson Valley Animals Shelter

shulgenko shulgenko loading...

The Ulster County SPCA will be holding this refreshing event on April 30th, 2022 from 9 AM to 2 PM. It goes without saying that you will want to get there when the doors open. After all, it is a flea market. No one wants to miss out on any deals from the up to 40 vendors that plan to attend. Speaking of that, if you would like to be a vendor, there is still room. Visit ucspca.org for vendor sign-up forms and more info.

The Ulster County SPCA is at 20 Wiedy Road in Kingston, NY. They are a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent cruelty to animals by providing temporary shelter, medical treatment, and adoption opportunities for the abused, neglected, and homeless animals in Ulster County.

Which Hudson Valley Dogs are the Smartest?

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Stuff the Hudson Valley Wants to Know About Cats