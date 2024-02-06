PD: Hudson Valley Woman Brings Stolen Dog To Upstate New York

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of stealing a dog from Florida and bringing the animal to her Upstate New York home.

The Shandaken Police Department announced the arrest late last week.

Ulster County, New York Woman Accused Of Stealing Dog In Florida

The Shandaken Police Department received a report of a stolen dog from the state of Florida on June 30, 2023. Officials from the Sunshine State told officers in Ulster County they believed the suspect fled to Shandaken, New York.

Dog From Florida Found In Hudson Valley

Police investigated and after an "extensive investigation" said a 25-year-old woman from Shandaken was in possession of the dog, a Cockapoo, at her home.

The Town of Shandaken Police were assisted by the West Palm Beach Police Department and the Ulster County SPCA in its investigation.

The unnamed woman was charged with one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, a misdemeanor.

Police didn't release a potential motive or report if the woman has any connection to Florida.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Shandaken Court on February 15.

