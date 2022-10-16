Two Pup-Filled Paw-Some Autumn Festivals in Dutchess County

We love the opportunity to combine a few of our favorite things, and in this case our favorite things include great Hudson Valley causes, dogs, fall things, and even wine. Sound interesting? We thought so. Here's what the barking is all about for two great Dutchess County based fall festivals that benefit pups!

Dutchess County SPCA Presents PAW-Tumn At Milea Estate Vineyard

You'll always find picturesque views at Milea Estate Vineyard in Straatsburg, just north of Poughkeepsie, but things will get kicked up a notch on Friday October 21st, as they team up with the Dutchess County SPCA for a Paw-Tumn event on the grounds.

From 5 to 7pm, guests can visit Milea Estate Vineyard and enjoy their favorite fine wine, while also meeting some of the dogs currently up for adoption at the Dutchess County SPCA. The event lines up perfectly with the sunset, so you'll be able to get some instagram worthy photos at the vineyard while mingling with the pups, and also check out some local performers doing live spooky poetry readings.

Registration is open for the event now, and you can get yourself registered here; though there's no cost for a ticket or admission price, while registering there is an option to make a donation that will go towards the animals at the DCSPCA.

We love supporting our friends at the DCSPCA, especially after we found out about what their dedicated staff does for the animals when the weather gets bad....

CARE of DC Presents Pumpkins & Pups Fall Festival

Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, who we recently featured for saving twenty pups from Puerto Rico, have a fun event scheduled for Saturday October 22nd from 11am until 3pm.

Guests are invited to visit them at 60 Smith Crossing Road in Wappingers for their inaugural fall festival adoption event where you'll be able to partake in all sorts of family fun and fall activities. There will be vendors on site, a bouncy house, food trucks, raffles, and of course the stars of the show, the puppies. There will also be pumpkin painting while supplies last. More information about the event can be found here.

