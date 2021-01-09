New Skate Garden Coming to Ulster County

The Hudson Valley is getting a new garden in one of their communities, but it's not your typical garden.

According to New Paltz Skate Garden on Facebook, a new skate garden is being built in Hasbrook Park. If you couldn't tell by the name, it's a skateboarding park with ramps and rails for skateboarders, bikers and rollerbladers to practice their craft.

Those behind the New Paltz Skate Garden Project report that they have full support from the Village of New Paltz. As you can see from the photos shared below, this is a top of the line skate garden. The New Paltz Skate Garden team said that they took recommendations from skaters of all different ability levels as well as ideas from "Mayor Rogers, Trustee Wojcik, and DPW Superintendent Terwilliger."

These photos are the final drafts of what they are calling a "first-class design."

While there is no set date for when the New Paltz Skate Garden will open, the team is working feverishly to get all their ideas and fund raising opportunities on the table for the Hudson Valley to see.

They are currently looking for a slogan for the park. So far they have: "Ride with Pride Capital Campaign" or "Skateboarding for All," but they believe they can come up with better. If you have a slogan idea, you can submit it to the NP Skate Garden Slogan Survey.

If you would like to take part in helping the New Paltz Skate Garden fundraising committee, their next virtual meeting is Sunday, January 17th at 6 pm on Zoom.

For updates and more information, you can join their Slack account or follow them on Facebook.