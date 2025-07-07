Life-Threatening Bacteria Found In These Waters In & Near New York

A growing health crisis is closing beaches in and around New York.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that several beaches were closed due to dangerous bacteria in the water. On top of that, New York's "most beautiful" beach is having massive issues with sharks.

Beaches Closed Across New York State

Gold Coast Beaches Closed Following Fatal Shark Attack At Greenmount Beach Getty Images loading...

ABC News reports that public health officials in New York fear that the high bacteria levels are creating unsafe swimming conditions.

The following beaches were closed around July 4th due to bacteria.

Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore,

Ronkonkoma Beach in Islip,

Sayville Marina Park Beach in Sayville

Morgan Beach in Glen Cove,

Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa

The U.S. Mirror reports that 19 beaches were closed in neighboring Massachusetts due to “bacterial overgrowth,” which poses a risk of illness.

Canva Canva loading...

Those beaches include:

Pomps Pond in Andover,

Damon Pond Beach in Ashby,

Upper Mill Pond in Brewster,

Walden Pond in Concord,

Sandy Beach in Danvers,

Kings in Lynn,

Magnolia and Tuck ‘s Point in Manchester,

Henry F Collins Beach in Marlborough,

Cochituate State Park Beach in Natick,

Long Beach in Rockport,

Children’s Island and Ocean Avenue in Salem,

Peckham Pond at Camp Nihan in Saugus,

Beamans Pond in Templeton,

Seth’s Pond in West Tisbury

Shannon Beach in Upper Mystic in Winchester.

Bacteria Can Cause Diarrhea, Vomiting

Canva Canva loading...

Officials say a Vibrio, a bacterium that's a major cause of concern. It can cause many symptoms, including watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, and life-threatening infections.

Some people get vibriosis after an open wound comes in contact with coastal waters, the CDC reports.

"Some Vibrio species, such as Vibrio vulnificus, can cause severe and life-threatening infections," the CDC states. "Many people with Vibrio vulnificus infection can get seriously ill and need intensive care or limb amputation. About 1 in 5 people with this infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill."

