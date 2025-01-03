Legendary Upstate New York Diner Closes After 70 Years

A popular Hudson Valley diner gave little warning before closing for good.

Mike's Diner in Greene County, New York that's been serving New Yorkers for decades has served its last meal.

Mike's Diner In Cairo, New York Closes For Good

"Mike's Diner is one of the Catskill's hidden gems. We are family owned and operated," the diner states on Facebook.

December 29 was the diner's last day in business after serving people in the Upper Hudson Valley for nearly 70 years.

"We like to thank everyone who has supported us during the years. We will miss you all and the good conversation we had," owners stated on Facebook after closing for good.

A few weeks before closing owners reduced days and only opened up the diner Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Due to our staffing issues and declining business, it is not beneficial for us to stay open during the week. These will be our new hours from here until Sunday, December 29th when we will be closing our doors permanently at 2 p.m.," owners wrote on Facebook.

In 2023, Hudson Valley Post reported the diner closed early because of "NO STAFF!" Owners said at the time, in order to stay open, people didn't to apply to work there.

