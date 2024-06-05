Last-Minute Reversal: Why Massive New Toll Might Be Delayed In New York State

The very controversial congestion pricing toll plan is set to start in the very near future. But, it appears New York State is having second thoughts.

Congestion Pricing is set to begin on June 30.

Most drivers will be charged to drive past 60th Street in New York City.

Congestion Price Toll In New York For Cars, SUVS, Motorcycles, Trucks, Buses, and More

New York City Explores Congestion Pricing Options To Ease Traffic Snarls Getty Images loading...

I'll explain more about why the plan might now be delayed. But if the plan starts as scheduled here's how much you will be charged to drive into New York City, past 60th Street

Official Congestion Price Toll In New York Revealed The toll amount will depend on the type of vehicle, time of day and more. Find out how much you will be charged:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Last-Minute Reversal: Hochul Considering Congestion Pricing Delay

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Large Scale Increase In Law Enforcement Within Subway System Getty Images loading...

According to reports from the New York Times and Politico, New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul is looking to delay the June 30 start date.

A potential new start date hasn't been announced, but if reports are true the plan might not go into effect until 2025.

Reasons Why Congestion Pricing Might Get Delayed

Hochul is considering how congestion pricing might impact tourism in New York City and the upcoming election.

Will Likely Hurt Tourism

State Cuts Funds To New York's "I Love New York" Tourism Office Getty Images/Spencer Platt loading...

Hochul is worried the upcoming $15 toll might stop people from coming into the downtown area of New York City, which hasn't fully recovered from the COVID pandemic, the New York Times reports.

May Hurt Democrats In Upcoming Election

New York Democrats are also worried the plan will hurt their efforts to help Democrats win back the majority in the House.

Canva Canva loading...

2024 is a very important election and Republican victories in New York State in 2022 helped Republicans take control of the House.

New York Republicans plan to use congestion pricing to attract voters outside of New York City in the upcoming election.

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (Dem), the House minority leader, reportedly told Gov. Hochul that congestion pricing will hurt Democrats in the upcoming election.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Hochul reportedly remains an advocate of the plan, but she's starting to realize it might not be the best time to start congestion pricing.

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S.

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S. According to data compiled by Uproad , these are the highways across the country that charge the most and least to drive as of 2023. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Keep Reading:

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.