Large Snake, ‘Bambino Bao’ Found Slithering Around Yankee Stadium
On Friday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed ECOs Ableson and Goonan received reports of a large snake in Macombs Dam Park next to Yankee Stadium, on Sept. 26.
The Officers responded to the location with members of the New York Police Department and discovered a group of onlookers around a five-foot boa constrictor.
The DEC dubbed the large snake the "Bambino Boa."
Bambino Boa - Bronx County
The "Bambino Boa" was found with duct tape around its mouth. This gave officers a clue.
Because of the duct tape, wildlife officials believe the snake was "likely an abandoned pet."
The Officers transported the constrictor to the Animal Care Centers for New York City.
The snake was later placed with a rehabilitator.
