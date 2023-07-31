Large Reward: Upstate New York Man Disappears At Hudson Valley Hospital

A large reward is now being offered after a Hudson Valley man disappeared without a trace from an Upstate New York hospital on Father's Day.

Over the weekend the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced a reward is now being offered as officials continue to search for a man who's been missing of over a month.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Asked For Help In Finding Missing Man

Matthew M. Russo, 36, has been missing since June 18, 2023.

"Please contact the (Sullivan County Sheriff's) office if you have information helping us to locate Matthew," the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.

Russo was last seen on Father’s Day, June 18, 2023, leaving the emergency room of Garnet Hospital in Harris, NY, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Upstate New York Man Goes After Visiting Garnet Health Medical Center In Sullivan County, New York

"Nationwide alert needed, for multiple reasons! Tourists need to be aware that it has become commonplace for people to just disappear without a trace in Sullivan County, NY," one person commented on the police Facebook post regarding Russo going missing.

He walked up Harris-Bushville Road and onto Lt. Brender Highway, officials say.

He is described by police as being a 5’10”, 145-pound white man with hazel eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and black Nike sneakers.

Search Continues For Missing Man With Ties To Westchester, Sullivan County

Russo is from Wurtsboro, New York, and has lived in White Plains, New York, according to his Facebook.

He works at the Monticello Motor Club.

Reward Now Being Offered For Missing Man

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed a $5,000 reward is now being offered for information regarding the whereabouts of Russo.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 845-794-7100 Ext. #1 or via the confidential TIPS line at 845-807-0158. All calls will be kept confidential. The $5000 reward is being offered for information leading to a resolution of this case and finding Matthew," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

