Large Reward Offered After Hudson Valley Man Murdered Working

A large reward is now being offered after a Hudson Valley man was robbed and murdered while at work.

On Thursday around 8:45 p.m., City of Newburgh Police responded to 144 North Miller Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying outside of a taxicab unconscious and unresponsive.

The man was later identified as 51-year-old Jorge Arbayza De La Cruz of Newburgh.

He was transported to a local hospital where was pronounced deceased.

Police believe Arbayza De La Cruz was working as a taxi driver for Express Taxi when he was robbed by a group of men who during

the course of that robbery shot him and left him on the street.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives has offered a cash reward of $5000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals involved in this incident. Please call 845-569-7509 all calls will be kept confidential.

