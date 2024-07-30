Lane Reductions Confirmed In Hudson Valley Until Thanksgiving
Hudson Valley drivers are told to expect lane reductions for about the next four months.
The New York State Department of Transportation warns drivers in the Hudson Valley of a roadwork that will impact traffic until around Thanksgiving.
Construction began Monday on Route 9D in Dutchess and Putnam counties.
Lane Reduction Along State Route 9D in Dutchess and Putnam Counties
According to the New York State DOT, there will be "lane reductions" along State Route 9D between Dutchess and Putnam counties.
"The New York State is advising Dutchess and Putnam County motorists that State Route 9D will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by temporary signals at the Breakneck Tunnel in the Towns of Fishkill, Dutchess County, and Philipstown, Putnam County," the DOT states in its travel advisory.
To help with construction, lane reeducations began on Monday, July 29, and is scheduled until Thursday, November 14. All construction is weather permitting.
"It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances the quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State," the DOT adds in its travel advisory.
