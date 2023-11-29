Reason For I-84 Lane Closure: Car Causes 4 Fires In Upstate New York
We learned the very odd reason why police had to close part of I-84 in the Hudson Valley.
In its latest "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review" which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the cause of fire in a wooded area behind Interstate 84 in Dutchess County
Read More: More Snow Than Recent Years Forecast For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
Brush Fires Close Part Of I-84 In Dutchess County
Is It Your Hometown? Beautiful, Picturesque Upstate New York Hometown Worst To Live
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Wildland Fire: Town of East Fishkill, Dutchess County, New York
All four fires were extinguished around 4 p.m. Interstate 84 in Dutchess County was fully reopened around the same time.
Turkey Gravy May Cause Fatal Reaction, Should New Yorkers Worry
According to the New York State DEC, last year, Forest Rangers conducted 359 search and rescue missions, extinguished 162 wildfires covering more than 1,300 acres, participated in 53 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate nearly 900 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in hundreds of tickets and arrests.
Do you live in one of New York's "dumbest" hometowns? Check out the list below.
The Top 10 Dumbest Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Giant Horror Plant