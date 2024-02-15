Snow Expected In New York, Hudson Valley 2 More Times This Week

Following a very bizarre snowstorm, the Hudson Valley may see more snow over the next three days.

The good news is these storms won't nearly be as bad as Tuesday's snowstorm. At least that's what weather experts believe right now.

Bizarre Snowstorm Across Hudson Valley

A bizarre snowstorm ripped through the Hudson Valley on Tuesday. Many parts of the region dealt with around 10 inches or more of snow, while other parts of the region ended up getting little to no snow.

Weather officials say dramatic last-minute change brought less snow than expected to many parts of the region. One weather expert called it one of the "largest last minute shifts in years."

Snowfall Totals In Orange, Dutchess, Ulster Counties

Shocking Images From New Paltz And Kingston

The New York State Thruway Authority shared photos taken from the same exact time in New Paltz and Kingston.

Despite being just about 15 miles apart, New Paltz was pounded with snow while Kingston had nothing.

Chance Of Snow For Hudson Valley On Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Now our attention moves toward Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll reports a "fast-moving clipper system will come with a swath of snow" Thursday evening. Snow could fall between 6 and 10 p.m.

"Amounts will generally be an inch or less, highest north of I-84. On Friday morning, untreated surfaces will be slippery. At this point, because of the low snow amounts, the chance for delays is low-to-medium," Noll wrote in his newsletter.

Noll says to expect a little more snow Saturday morning in the Hudson Valley.

"Another fast-moving system will probably swipe the region from the south. At this point, a coating up to 2 inches appears possible, with the highest totals south of I-84. Snow will likely end by mid-morning," Noll states about Saturday's potential snow.

Meanwhile, Hudson Valley Weather is predicting "light snow" or "flurries" early Friday and more "flurries" on Saturday for the region.

