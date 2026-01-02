Beloved Hudson Valley Summer Spot Set For Massive Rebuild, Return

New York State Parks & Historic Sites

A "beloved" summer destination in the Hudson Valley is set to reopen after 15 years!

New York officials confirmed construction will begin soon on a $95.8 million reconstruction of Lake Sebago Beach at Harriman State Park.

Nearly $100 Million To Fix Lake Sebago Beach at Harriman State Park

New York State Parks & Historic Sites
Lake Sebago Beach first opened in the early 1950s and was once a major summer destination for families from across the Hudson Valley and New York City.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a key construction contract that clears the way for work to begin. Images of the reimagined beach are spread out throughout this article.

The beach has been closed since Tropical Storm Irene destroyed much of the area in 2011.

"A beloved summertime destination, the beach was closed in 2011 following damage from Tropical Storm Irene," NY State Parks & Historic Sites tells Hudson Valley Post.

New York State Parks & Historic Sites
The upgrades are designed to "withstand intense storms." Officials say it's being designed to withstand up to a 500-year storm.

Key Upgrades

New York State Parks & Historic Sites
Once complete, the Lake Sebago Beach area will include:

  • Brand new sand and a rebuilt swimming area
  • A renovated bathhouse and new restrooms
  • Capacity for more than 4,000 visitors
  • Parking for at least 900 cars
  • A 1,600-foot promenade along the lake
  • Two new playgrounds, picnic areas, and game spaces

The site will also feature solar panels on the bathhouse roof and infrastructure for future EV charging stations.

New York State Parks & Historic Sites
Timeline

New York State Parks & Historic Sites
The main construction contract was awarded to C-Squared Constructors LLC of Wilton, New York. Work is expected to begin in spring 2026.

State officials believe the rebuilt beach is on track to open by summer 2027. Once work is complete, officials say a new generation of New Yorkers will finally be able to enjoy it again.

