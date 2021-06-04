String of Burglaries and Stolen Vehicles Plagues a Hudson Valley Town

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating three residential burglaries and two stolen vehicles from the Town of LaGrange over the past few days, specifically, the Cramer Road area.

Cramer Road runs between Overlook Road and Rt. 55 in the town of LaGrange.

Due to the fact that the investigation is continuing at the moment, no further information can be shared at this time. More details may be released as they become available, but local residents are being urged to stay alert.

In a release from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, they are reminding residents to lock their doors, make sure that all outside lights are working properly, not to leave ladders outside, and to make sure any security cameras on their property are working correctly.

As always if you observe a possible perpetrator or suspicious person DO NOT CONFRONT THEM YOURSELF; be observant to get the best possible description of the person and immediately contact 911 to have law enforcement handle the matter.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that may have information regarding these recent burglaries and car thefts to contact the Detective Bureau at 845-486-3280. There is an open tip line at 845-605-2583, and a tip email address at dcsotips@gmail.com. All information provided by the public will be kept confidential.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Warning: These 14 Scams Have Tricked Many in New York State