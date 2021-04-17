Dutchess County Park Hosts Live Music and Food Trucks on Sundays

One of the things that I think people missed the most during the pandemic was live music. It may still be awhile before we find ourselves crammed like sardines into indoor venues, but live music is making a comeback, slowly but surely. The light is coming through this proverbial tunnel.

If you would love to enjoy some live music and good food on a beautiful Sunday evening, make plans to head to LaGrange in Dutchess County for one or all of Freedom Park’s Music in the Park Sunday Concerts. Not just live music, we're talking food trucks, too. That takes care of Sunday dinner. They’ve scheduled the concerts through the month of May for now. And it looks like a great lineup and a lot of fun for the whole family.

Music in the Park kicks off on Sunday, May 2 with music from the band Fresh and the Mole Mole food truck will be there, too. On Sunday, May 9, it’s the modern country sounds of Nashville Drive with the Frites of NY food truck. The fun continues on Sunday, May 16 with music from The Chain Gang and food with the Grill Wagon food truck, and on May 23 it’s a performance from Noise in the Basement with Valia’s Wood Fired food truck.

It’s going to be a great month of live music. All shows are from 6PM - 8PM at Freedom Park on Skidmore Road. For more information about Music in the Park at Freedom park, visit the Town of LaGrange Parks and Recreation website.

The Most Wikipedia Searched Person From Your Hudson Valley Town The Hudson Valley's Most Wikipedia Searched Celebs

10 Pieces of Hudson Valley History For Sale on Ebay The Hudson Valley has a rich history. Thanks to these artifacts being auctioned off on Ebay, you can own a piece of that history, or just relive some good old memories.