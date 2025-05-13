Kids Could Be Banned From McDonald’s In New York

A beloved fast-food eatery is banning children. Others will need to show ID to enter.

Subway and McDonald's are the fast-food companies with the most locations across the United States.

There are nearly 800 Subway restaurants in New York State while there are around 600 McDonald's in the Empire State.

A recent study determined that McDonald's is the top-ranked fast-food brand among children.

That's what makes this move so puzzling.

One McDonald's Is Banning Children

A Virgina McDonald's just announced children under the age of 21 will no longer be allowed to eat inside.

"Due to repeated incidents of student violence, the location is temporarily closed for dine-in service to anyone under 21 years of age," a sign outside the restaurant reads.

The eatery is located near a high school in Fairfax County, Virginia. Recently, a group of students fought, stood on tables, and cursed loudly.

Workers say that was the last straw, following several incidents with young people inside the location.

This McDonald's now has a doorbell for customers to ring before entering.

A worker will meet you at the door. All customers inside must be at least 21-years-old to enter and customers may be asked to show their ID to prove their age, NBC reports.

Thankfully, as of now, all children are allowed to enter McDonald's locations across the Empire State.

Even what's been called the most beautiful McDonald's in America. (See inside that store below)

