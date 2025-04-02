Kid Shot In Hudson Valley, Witnesses Watch—Gunman On The Loose

A child was shot in the Hudson Valley in front of many witnesses yet the shooter remains "at large."

The City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed on Monday that a child was shot and they can't find the shooter.

Child Shot In the City Of Newburgh

The shooting happened on Saturday around 9:40 a.m. around 2 Commercial Place, in the City of Newburgh. Additional calls, including a report of a shooting victim, followed a ShotSpotter alert.

Police found the victim, a 12-year-old from the City of Newburgh.

The unnamed child was shot in the hand. The 12-year-old was rushed to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital by Empress Emergency Medical Services, with a non-life-threatening injury.

Child Shooting Suspect Remains At Large

Police confirmed the suspect remains at large. Police provided no details about the shooter but said many witnesses were in the area during the shooting.

Witnesses are told to come forward.

"It is believed that a significant number of people were in and around this area when the shooting incident occurred. City of Newburgh Police would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have any further information related to the incident," the City Of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant K. Jodice at 845-569-7520.

