Kid Sees Dad Shoot Mom In Head 5 Times, Beat Her In Hudson Valley

A New York State man admitted to using a BB gun to shoot his wife in the head five times at close range.

On Monday in Orange County Court, a Newburgh, New York man confessed to assaulting his wife

Guilty Plea in Orange County, New York Domestic Assault

Steven Lillo, 39, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree. The plea was entered just before Lillo's trial was scheduled to start.

“Domestic violence is insidious and intolerable,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “While this defendant perpetrated his brutality behind closed doors, the brave actions of the victims in the case ensured that his crimes were brought to light.

Prosecutors did not promise a sentence. He faces up to 7 years in prison when sentenced in July.

BB Gun Shooting, Attack Inside Town of Newburgh, New York Home

As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, in the early morning hours of July 25, 2021, Lillo engaged in an argument with his wife at their home.

During the argument, Lillo grabbed his BB gun and shot his wife in the head five times at close range and once in the hand, causing BBs to become lodged in her head, officials say.

Lillo then repeatedly pistol-whipped her with the BB gun, causing lacerations to her forehead.

Lillo admitted to using the BB gun to cause his wife physical injury during his plea proceedings, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Child Witnesses Father Assaulting Mother

Lillo and his wife have a 7-year-old child together. Their child saw part of the altercation and then called the police on his father.

"I urge all victims of domestic violence to come forward and to know that there are resources and support available to them from my Office and agencies such as Fearless! Hudson Valley. I applaud the work of the police and prosecutors that brought this defendant to justice," Hoovler said.

