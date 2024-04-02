Key Baking Ingredient Sold In New York Grocery Stores May Kill

The FDA is warning Empire State residents about a potentially dangerous recall.

Flour should in New York State is being recalled because it can lead to a "life-threatening allergic."

Flour Recalled In New York

Shawnee Milling Company of Shawnee, Oklahoma has recalled its 5 lb. Food Club brand All Purpose Flour.

The recalled flour was sent to retail stores in New York and Ohio, according to FDA.

The product comes in a 5 lb., blue paper pack marked Best if Used by 03/07/2025 on the top of the front panel of the bag. See a photo below:

Reason For Recall

The flour has been recalled due to undeclared milk and egg. An equipment breakdown during production could have allowed allergen cross-contact, officials say.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states.

All who purchased the products are told to return to them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported, as of this writing.

