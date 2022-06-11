Kerhonkson, NY Farm Launches Candy Cannon

Kids won't need to wait until October to see a cool trick and get a treat in return.

The warmer weather is finally here and many Hudson Valley families are looking to keep their young ones entertained once school lets out. Now, we know sugar is not the healthiest option, but it sure is the most fun...especially if it's coming out of a cannon.

Did you know that Kerhonkson is home to not only one of the biggest Gnomes in the world, but it's also home to the Candy Cannon? Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson is known for its pick-your-own fruits and vegetables as well as its delicious cider donuts.

But apparently, they also have a cannon that launches candy across the farm! I had no idea. Take a look at a recent launch that Kelder's Farm shared on Facebook:

It looks as though the Candy Cannon launches on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 5 pm.

Kelder's Farm has something for everyone in the family. While the kids are chasing down candy, parents and older kids can kick back and relax while they enjoy a Gnomie.

What's a Gnomie you may be asking yourself, well it's a shake made with frozen strawberry lemonade, vanilla ice cream, topped with a farm-fresh cinnamon sugar donut, a strawberry, and whipped cream.



Sounds like everyone is leaving Kelder's Farm with a sugar high this summer. Not that we want to rush through summer, but it also looks like the folks at Kelder's are already preparing for pumpkin and apple picking season as they've already started planning out their infamous corn maze!

Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am until 6 pm.

